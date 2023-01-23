Penn State vs Michigan, Chisena tackle celebration

Wide receiver Dan Chisena (88) celebrates a tackle during the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Penn State defeated Michigan 28 -21.

A former Penn State player signed a new deal with an NFL team on Monday.

Dan Chisena, who played wide receiver for the Nittany Lions from 2015-19, has signed a reserve/futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced.

After joining the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Chisena stayed with the organization for three seasons, but appeared in just two games this past year.

On a reserve/futures contract, Chisena will participate in offseason workouts with the Steelers and compete for a roster spot in training camp.

