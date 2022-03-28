DaeSean Hamilton is officially a Houston Texan.

The former Penn State wide receiver, formerly of the Denver Broncos, has inked a deal with the Texans after it was reported earlier Monday.

We signed free agent DaeSean Hamilton 😎 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 28, 2022

The Broncos were set to trade Hamilton, No. 2 on Penn State’s all-time receiving yards leaderboard, to the San Francisco 49ers before a torn ACL in 2021 cost him the season and derailed the deal.

With the injury, Hamilton did not pick up an offer when Denver added him to waivers in May 2021, leading to his release earlier this month.

While he hasn’t played since the 2020 season, Hamilton tallied a combined 833 receiving yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos.

The details of Hamilton's deal with the Texans have not yet been disclosed.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE