Former Penn State football wide receiver Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL

Saints Buccaneers Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) can't hang onto a pass after getting hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

 Jason Behnken/AP Photo

Former Penn State wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Chris Godwin is done for the year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ leading receiver was confirmed to have torn his ACL after an MRI, head coach Bruce Arians announced Monday morning. He left Sunday night’s loss against the New Orleans Saints and did not return.

Godwin was playing under the franchise tag in 2021, racking up 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns before the injury. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

