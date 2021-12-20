Former Penn State football wide receiver Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL

Former Penn State wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Chris Godwin is done for the year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ leading receiver was confirmed to have torn his ACL after an MRI, head coach Bruce Arians announced Monday morning. He left Sunday night’s loss against the New Orleans Saints and did not return.

Godwin was playing under the franchise tag in 2021, racking up 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdowns before the injury. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the season.

