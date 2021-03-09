Buccaneers Raiders Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. 

 David Becker/AP

Former Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin will be back in Tampa Bay for at least one more season.

Godwin was informed by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, according to multiple sources, that he would be assigned the franchise tag, meaning that he’ll be under contract for $16.4 million in 2021.

He returns to a Super Bowl winning offense that he thrived in with Tom Brady under center, catching seven touchdown passes and gaining 840 yards on the year.

The two sides will now have until the summer to work out a long-term deal, as Godwin is slated to become an unrestricted free agent once again after next season.

