Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson will be returning to Chicago in 2021.
Robinson was assigned the franchise tag by the Bears Tuesday, which means he will be making $17.88 million for one more season with Chicago.
https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1369358214077251594
The 27-year-old wideout is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Over the past two years, he has also caught 200 passes and recorded 13 touchdowns.
Robinson is slated to become a free agent once again following the 2021 campaign.
