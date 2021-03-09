Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson will be returning to Chicago in 2021.

Robinson was assigned the franchise tag by the Bears Tuesday, which means he will be making $17.88 million for one more season with Chicago.

The 27-year-old wideout is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Over the past two years, he has also caught 200 passes and recorded 13 touchdowns.

Robinson is slated to become a free agent once again following the 2021 campaign.

