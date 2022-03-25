Penn State’s best-kept secret may not be much of a secret anymore.

Drew Hartlaub doesn’t catch the average eye walking around. He measured in at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds at Penn State’s pro day on Thursday, and that might be generous.

But as he took his place and got set to run the 40-yard dash on Thursday, every gaze, camera and cellphone turned squarely toward the special teams ace.

Hartlaub knelt down, pulled one hand off of the ground and took off. Each of his two runs were head-turners, and James Franklin promptly shouted to the masses inside of Holuba Hall.

“Fast. Very fast.”

While most of the building was waiting for official times to be posted, Hartlaub said he was told he had run a 4.24 40-yard dash — the fastest of his career.

The soft-spoken Hartlaub said there isn’t much more to it other than to “just run,” but he admitted he found some more attention from scouts after his first attempt.

“I think anytime you run a 40 like that, it definitely opens some eyes,” Hartlaub said Thursday. “And hopefully, it'll give me some more opportunities.”

Hours after pro day events had concluded, Penn State posted the results for each player’s tests.

Hartlaub came in at a 4.22.

The mark won’t be considered official since it wasn’t laser-timed at the NFL Combine, but if Hartlaub truly ran a 4.22, it would place him in a tie for the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history.

Penn State’s standout punt team gunner has long been heralded as a “freak athlete” and the fastest player on the roster, and teammates weren’t surprised in the slightest to see him run well.

But a potentially historic time? That generated plenty of buzz.

“Man, we've all said Drew Hartlaub is the fastest dude in America, so it's no surprise to me, but damn. Damn,” defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo said Thursday. “It's crazy. That boy can move.”

Hartlaub’s journey is a unique one, joining Penn State as a walk-on in 2017 and redshirting his true-freshman year.

After briefly entering the transfer portal before his redshirt-senior season, Penn State legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jack Ham made a surprise visit to the Nittany Lions’ locker room, announcing in front of the team that Hartlaub was now on a full scholarship.

“To be here in front of these scouts for pro day exceeds my expectations, because coming in as a freshman, I never would have thought I'd be having the chance to go to the NFL, especially walking on,” Hartlaub said. “It's kind of surreal because all the work I've put in these past couple years, it's just kind of coming full circle.”

Hailing from a family and a hometown filled with Penn State faithful, Hartlaub said he still doesn’t get recognized around the grocery store.

He’s nowhere near a highly touted prospect, and he doesn’t have the typical frame of an NFL player. Still, Hartlaub is doing what he can to get his name in the mouths of NFL staffs. And an eye-popping 40 time is a good step in the right direction.

Nearly all of Hartlaub’s playing time in college came on special teams, and he’s prepared to continue doing that if he gets an NFL shot.

However, he said he’s trying to show teams he can play defensive back and wide receiver, too. Hartlaub hoped to run routes during pro day workouts and was “disappointed” when it didn’t happen.

“I'm a versatile athlete. That's what I hope I left — that teams can use me in a variety of ways with my abilities,” Hartlaub said. “So that's really the impression I hope that I made today.”

Penn State has a history of sending fast special teams aces to the NFL. Troy Apke has carved a role out with the Washington Commanders, and Dan Chisena — someone Hartlaub used to be close with — has done something similar with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I haven't talked to Chisena recently. We had a good relationship. We were good friends in the past,” Hartlaub said. “He's definitely carved out a path that's similar to me, so [it] gives me confidence I could do something similar to that.”

Hartlaub understands that he isn’t a “high-profile guy,” and he’ll be happy with whatever chance he gets. He said he had at least one meeting set up with a team following pro day, but he also understands that his best chance at the NFL may lie as an undrafted free agent.

In that case, Hartlaub said he’ll “absolutely” have to re-prove himself. But it’s not a bad thing, especially considering his background as a walk-on college football player.

“I've been in that position before, so I know what I'm getting myself into,” Hartlaub said. “I know that I have to have a chip on my shoulder, and I just gotta keep my head down and work.”

Regardless of where the “fastest dude in America” winds up, his teammates have his back — and his pro day performance may have reeled in some important attention.

“Y'all just go watch that gunner film. I don't know if anybody ever blocked him at gunner. It's crazy,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “He's definitely our best-kept secret, but he's certainly most appreciated here.

“We all tell him, 'Bro, you're the best athlete on the team.' He's really crazy like that.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE