Whenever James Franklin sat on the hot seat, Matt Rhule consistently popped up as a name to replace him as Penn State’s head coach.

Rhule was officially named Nebraska's next head coach on Saturday after it was reported earlier in the week.

Rhule tallied an 11-27 record as head coach of the Carolina Panthers before being fired in October.

Prior to taking the job in Carolina, Rhule coached Temple from 2013-16 and Baylor from 2017-19, both of which he registered at least a double-digit season with.

Rhule attended State College Area High School before playing as a walk-on linebacker for the Nittany Lions from 1994-97.

In 1998, Rhule began his coaching career as a Penn State volunteer assistant.

