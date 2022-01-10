Another former Penn State assistant coach is officially on his way to Blacksburg, Virginia, to join Brent Pry’s staff at Virginia Tech.

Former Nittany Lion tight ends coach Tyler Bowen will join the Hokies as the team’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach next season.

Got our guy ✊@TylerBowen joins as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) January 10, 2022

Bowen served as tight ends coach at Penn State from 2018 to 2020 before taking the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He is the third former Penn State assistant to head to a Virginia Tech so far this

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

How Penn State football signees performed at high school All-American games With just days remaining before the start of the spring semester, a number of Penn State sig…