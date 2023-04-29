Former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz has been selected in the NFL Draft.

Kuntz was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 220 overall pick of the seventh round.

Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion during the 2021 offseason after enrolling with the Nittany Lions in the class of 2018. Kuntz played under former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne with the Monarchs.

In Kuntz’s two seasons at Old Dominion, he compiled 85 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kuntz brings his 6-foot-8 frame to New York as a blocking and receiving threat.

