Two months after entering the transfer portal, former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz has found his new home.

Kuntz will be heading to Old Dominion to join his former offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne, who is now the head coach of the Monarchs.

A former 4-star recruit for the Nittany Lions, Kuntz played limited minutes in his time in Happy Valley, finishing his career with only three receptions in 21 games played.

