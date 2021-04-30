Once again, a Penn State tight end has been selected early in the NFL Draft.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 55 overall pick in the second round Friday night.

The Merrimac, Massachusetts, native was the second tight end off the board in the 2021 draft.

Despite playing in just four games due to injury in 2020, Freiermuth was able to set the Penn State record for most career touchdowns by a tight end.

He hauled in 16 touchdowns as a Nittany Lion to pass second-place Mike Gesicki, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2018 draft.

