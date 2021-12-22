Former Penn State football strength and conditioning assistant joining Brent Pry at Virginia Tech

Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry added yet another former Nittany Lion staff member to his Virginia Tech coaching personnel Wednesday afternoon.

Dwight Galt IV, former assistant director of strength and conditioning in Happy Valley for seven seasons, is joining forces with Pry as the Hokies' director of strength and conditioning.

We've added @dgalt56 as director of strength and conditioning 💪 — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) December 22, 2021

Following Galt IV's tenure at Penn State, he followed former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion, where he was until being hired at Virginia Tech.

