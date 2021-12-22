You are the owner of this article.
Former Penn State football strength and conditioning assistant joining Brent Pry at Virginia Tech

Football max out week continues in the Lasch Building on Wednesday, March 2, 2016.

Former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry added yet another former Nittany Lion staff member to his Virginia Tech coaching personnel Wednesday afternoon.

Dwight Galt IV, former assistant director of strength and conditioning in Happy Valley for seven seasons, is joining forces with Pry as the Hokies' director of strength and conditioning.

Following Galt IV's tenure at Penn State, he followed former Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion, where he was until being hired at Virginia Tech.

