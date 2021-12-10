You are the owner of this article.
Former Penn State football safety Tyler Rudolph announces transfer destination

Aug. 11 Football Practice, Tyler Rudolph and Coach Franklin (21)

Penn State safety Tyler Rudolph (21) walks across the field at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The first of Penn State’s 2021 transfer-portal entrants has found his new home.

Former Nittany Lion safety Tyler Rudolph announced via Twitter on Friday that he is committing to UMass to carry out the rest of his eligibility. He's no longer listed on the Penn State roster on Penn State Athletics’ website.

Rudloph played sparingly during his time in Happy Valley, including just four appearances during his redshirt-sophomore season in 2021, where he made six tackles.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back was rated as a 4-star prospect out of high school.

Rudolph is reuniting with his high school coach Jeff Moore with the Minutemen, as Moore was hired as UMass’ tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator on Thursday.

