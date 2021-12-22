You are the owner of this article.
Former Penn State football safety Marcus Allen placed on NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list

Pro Day, Marcus Allen (2)

Marcus Allen (2) performs an L drill during Penn State’s Pro Day held at Hobula Hall on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

 Erin O'Neill

A former Penn State defensive star was put on the NFL’s COVID-19 list Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen, who played safety with the Nittany Lions, has appeared in all 15 games this season, but he's now in danger of missing next Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While most of Allen’s appearances this season have come on special teams, he has seen an uptick in defensive snaps over the past two weeks — combining for 17.

