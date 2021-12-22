Former Penn State football safety Marcus Allen placed on NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list

A former Penn State defensive star was put on the NFL’s COVID-19 list Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Marcus Allen, who played safety with the Nittany Lions, has appeared in all 15 games this season, but he's now in danger of missing next Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The #Steelers placed OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen on COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

While most of Allen’s appearances this season have come on special teams, he has seen an uptick in defensive snaps over the past two weeks — combining for 17.

