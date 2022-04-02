A former Penn State defensive back is headed to play football in Europe.

Safety Lamont Wade broke the news via Instagram late Friday night that he'll join the Potsdam Royals in Potsdam, Germany, for the 2022 season.

In four seasons with the Nittany Lions from 2017-2020, Wade solidified himself as a full-time starter as a junior, working his way to two-straight All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and 2020.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wade was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he'd play in four preseason games before his release in August.

