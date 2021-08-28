A recent Penn State safety is already in the market for a new NFL home.

Lamont Wade was one of nine players released Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers, cutting the team's roster to 53 players.

We have released nine players in advance of Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 53.https://t.co/wfINzrtqfw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 28, 2021

Wade signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Clairton, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 47 games with 22 starts through four seasons at Penn State, earning All-Big Ten honors his junior and senior seasons.

