Football, Michigan State, Lamont Wade
Lily LaRegina

A recent Penn State safety is already in the market for a new NFL home.

Lamont Wade was one of nine players released Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers, cutting the team's roster to 53 players.

Wade signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Clairton, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 47 games with 22 starts through four seasons at Penn State, earning All-Big Ten honors his junior and senior seasons.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags