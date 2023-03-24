Three years ago, Ji’Ayir Brown could only dream of playing Division I football as an under-recruited defensive back at Lackawanna Junior College. Next month, he’ll hear his name called in the NFL Draft.

It’s a long and tedious road from JUCO to Power Five, but Penn State has found success in developing two Lackawanna alumni, Brown and Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker, to NFL status in just two seasons.

“It takes a lot of patience to take that route,” Brown said Friday. “Takes a lot of hard work, consistency and a little bit of luck.”

Maybe it was luck that Brown and Brisker found each other at Lackawanna, only to become best friends down the road. But making up one of the nation’s best safety duos in 2021 certainly was all skill and determination.

Contrary to the typical path most Power Five scholarship athletes take, the work to attract college coaches did not end for Brown and Brisker after high school.

That same mentality still lives on for Brown, expected to be one of the first safeties selected in the draft, just a month before finding out his NFL fate.

“We’ve seen what it was like to be at the bottom of the barrel and to literally climb up,” Brown said. “We both did it by ourselves with our hard work and dedication… we both grew up together and it's been an amazing journey for both of us.”

In his first NFL season, Brisker showcased his grit and toughness on the national stage, standing out as one of the league’s top rookie defensive backs.

Starting in all 15 games this past year, tallied 104 tackles, four sacks and five tackles per loss.

Despite his growing brand, Brisker hasn’t lost contact with his former teammate and came to support him at his Pro Day.

“We got a group chat,” Brisker said. “I text him individually and we're always playing games together. We talk every day. That’s my guy.”

For Brisker, who’s experienced life in the NFL, the offseason has allowed him to reflect on his experience from JUCO to Penn State to Chicago.

It’s fair to assume Brown has reflected in a similar way.

“They’re all trying to make their way, just get that next scholarship,” Brisker said of JUCO athletes. “So just be humbled about it and see what everybody has been through. You just can’t take it for granted. Seeing Ji’Ayir come from there to now is just crazy.”

It’s been a long process, but the wait is nearly over. Brown is just weeks away from accomplishing a lifelong dream of making it to the NFL.

His advice for other JUCO athletes looking to accomplish the same dream?

“Believe,” Brown said. “I always believed I belonged here, and I never let that belief fade away, no matter what happened. So just believe, stay strong and stay patient. Rome wasn't built in a day. Your story is not gonna be written in a day. You write your story every day so keep writing.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE