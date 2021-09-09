Former Penn State safety Adrian Amos set a milestone for his NFL career Thursday.

Amos was selected as a captain for the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career.

He began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears before signing with the NFC-North-rival Packers prior to the 2019 season.

Amos joins Saquon Barkley as former Nittany Lions to be named captains for the 2021 season thus far.

