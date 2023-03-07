Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is staying in the Big Apple.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday they are using their franchise tag on Barkley.

Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards, which was the fourth-most in the league, and added 10 touchdowns in 2022. He is heading into his sixth season with the Giants after they drafted him second overall in 2018.

