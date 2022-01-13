Former Penn State running back Noah Cain has announced his transfer destination.

Cain, who announced he was in the transfer portal Thursday afternoon, announced that he will be transferring to LSU.

Say my prayers, so I’m protected as soon as I walk in. #GeauxTigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/i45uGxInMT — Noah Cain (@therealnoahcain) January 14, 2022

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cain will be traveling back to the Bayou for the 2022 season — the same school where his cousin, Michael Clayton, earned All-SEC honors.

In 2019, Cain began to open eyes with his 443 rushing yard, eight touchdown freshman season

This past season, however, Cain struggled to perform at the same pace, but still led the Nittany Lions with four rushing touchdowns.

This past season came after a year in which Cain suffered a season-ending injury the first week of 2020.

Cain has two years of eligibility remaining.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE