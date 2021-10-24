Miles Sanders AP
Julio Cortez/AP

Just weeks after Saquon Barkley's Week 5 injury, another former Penn State running back has gone down hurt.

In the first quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miles Sanders was taken to the sideline and then carted to the locker room shortly after.

Sanders was originally considered questionable to return but has now been downgraded to out.

