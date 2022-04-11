After a bout with cancer, former Penn State running back Gary Brown died Sunday at 52 years old.

Brown played for the Nittany Lions from 1987-1990, primarily as a running back, and compiled 1,321 yards on the ground before being selected in the eighth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers.

Brown recorded a pair of 1000-yard seasons in his NFL career before coaching running backs for the Dallas Cowboys and, most recently, the Wisconsin Badgers.

The news comes after reports that Brown had been in hospice care for the past couple of weeks in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Brown was unable to travel to Wisconsin's Las Vegas bowl appearance in December due to his cancer treatment.

