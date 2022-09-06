A Penn State great is set to have his number retired by his longtime NFL team later this fall.

Running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 will be retired to the rafters of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium at halftime of the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

#Steelers President Art Rooney II just announced that @francoharrishof's No. 32 will be retired by the team at halftime of our Week 16 game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/5KYLOxVLsR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2022

Harris, a Hall of Famer, tallied 2,354 scrimmage yards and 25 total touchdowns over three seasons with the Nittany Lions from 1969-71.

He was then drafted by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 1972 NFL Draft, with whom he spent 12 of his 13 years in the NFL with.

With the Steelers, Harris tallied 12,120 total rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns, appearing in nine pro bowls and winning four Super Bowls.

