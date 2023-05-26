 Skip to main content
Former Penn State football running back Devyn Ford commits to Notre Dame

Running Back Devyn Ford (28) walking after catching the ball during football practice outside Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

Former Penn State running back Devyn Ford found a new home on Friday.

Ford entered his name into the transfer portal on April 24 and announced his enrollment with the Fighting Irish just over a month later.

Ford spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions from 2019-2022 and appeared in 31 games. However, his production went downhill following his freshman year as a result of a crowded backfield.

After carrying the ball 119 times in his first two seasons, Ford only ran the ball 14 times in 2021.

Now Ford will try and make a name for himself in South Bend, Indiana with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

