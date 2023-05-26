Former Penn State football running back Devyn Ford commits to Notre Dame

Former Penn State running back Devyn Ford found a new home on Friday.
Ford entered his name into the transfer portal on April 24 and announced his enrollment with the Fighting Irish just over a month later.
🍀⚜️ pic.twitter.com/qV14zytuUo— D. Ford 🌊 (@TsunamiFord) May 26, 2023
Ford spent four seasons with the Nittany Lions from 2019-2022 and appeared in 31 games. However, his production went downhill following his freshman year as a result of a crowded backfield.
After carrying the ball 119 times in his first two seasons, Ford only ran the ball 14 times in 2021.
Now Ford will try and make a name for himself in South Bend, Indiana with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
MORE FOOTBALL CONTENT
“Big Ten weather” is a phrase used in the college football world to describe unpleasant or l…