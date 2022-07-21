A former Penn Stater is moving up the coaching ranks of a local high school.

Former Nittany Lion running back Bill Belton has been promoted to head football coach of Winslow Township High School, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

Belton has served as Winslow Township’s offensive coordinator since 2020, coaching beside former teammate Christian Hackenberg, who is currently the program’s quarterbacks coach.

After graduating from Winslow Township in 2011, Belton played wide receiver for his first two seasons at Penn State before transitioning to running back for his final two.

Belton led the Nittany Lions with six rushing touchdowns over his senior season in 2014.

