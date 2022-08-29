Penn State Football vs Rutgers Holmes tackled

Running back Caziah Holmes (26) is tackled by Rutgers defensive players during Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State defeated Rutgers 28-0. 

 Regan Gross

Just over two weeks ago, Penn State running back Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal and now he’s found his new home.

Holmes enrolled at Florida State Monday, but won’t be able to play in the 2022 season.

The Titusville, Florida, native heads back to his home state after playing with the Nittany Lions for two seasons.

His biggest campaign on the stat sheet was the shortened 2020 slate where he rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, Holmes took the back seat with only five rushes the whole season.

He joins a Seminoles team that is looking to rebuild its program after success in the early College Football Playoff era.

