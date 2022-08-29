Just over two weeks ago, Penn State running back Caziah Holmes entered the transfer portal and now he’s found his new home.

Holmes enrolled at Florida State Monday, but won’t be able to play in the 2022 season.

Former Penn State RB Caziah Holmes has enrolled at Florida State, @247SportsPortal has learned. Holmes ranked as a 4-star recruit in the 2020 class. Holmes transferred from Penn State on Aug. 15. He's listed in the FSU student directory.https://t.co/gear8aIONH pic.twitter.com/UwiQL4mGKA — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) August 29, 2022

The Titusville, Florida, native heads back to his home state after playing with the Nittany Lions for two seasons.

His biggest campaign on the stat sheet was the shortened 2020 slate where he rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, Holmes took the back seat with only five rushes the whole season.

He joins a Seminoles team that is looking to rebuild its program after success in the early College Football Playoff era.

