Another former Penn State player is off the board.

Ex-Nittany Lion wide receiver Justin Shorter was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 150 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The former 5-star is the third-highest rated recruit in Penn State program history.

After two years in Happy Valley, in which he accumulated just 15 catches for 157 yards, Shorter transferred down south to Florida.

In three years as a Gator, he racked up a combined 95 receptions for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 229-pounder from Monmouth, New Jersey, posted a 4.55 40-yard dash at the combine and added 18 reps on the bench press.

