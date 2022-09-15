Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson only needed one week to start his NFL career accolade list, as the Washington Commanders rookie took home Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week award, the team announced on Thursday.

The award is given based on a fan vote, and Dotson’s performance was enough to earn him the Week 1 title. Dotson registered three receptions for 40 yards and two touchdowns — including a game-winner — in his NFL debut. The former Nittany Lion was the only rookie wide receiver to find the end zone in the NFL’s opening weekend.

Dotson was selected No. 16 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft and is currently the co-favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

With a league-wide award and his first touchdowns already under his belt, Dotson will look to add on to his Week 1 performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

