Will Levis fakes a pass during Penn State's 27-6 victory over Rutgers on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis is finally getting his opportunity to become a full-time starter.

Levis was named the starting quarterback by Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Sunday, beating out fellow quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the job.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback decided to transfer to the Wildcats in February and quickly impressed the coaching staff with both his throwing and running abilities.

Following a year where he played a run-heavy role for the Nittany Lions, Levis is now a starting quarterback in the SEC and will face Louisiana Monroe in game one of the season on September 4th.

