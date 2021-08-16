Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis is finally getting his opportunity to become a full-time starter.
Levis was named the starting quarterback by Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops on Sunday, beating out fellow quarterbacks Joey Gatewood and Beau Allen for the job.
QB1: @will_levis "He's been extremely efficient running the offense ... His first throw in the stadium was a 65-yard TD strike. He has a lot of talent ... he won the job." 🗣 @UKCoachStoops pic.twitter.com/Sjy6t44aaJ— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 15, 2021
The 6-foot-3 quarterback decided to transfer to the Wildcats in February and quickly impressed the coaching staff with both his throwing and running abilities.
Following a year where he played a run-heavy role for the Nittany Lions, Levis is now a starting quarterback in the SEC and will face Louisiana Monroe in game one of the season on September 4th.
