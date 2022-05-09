Will Levis went from a former Penn State backup quarterback to now being projected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kentucky quarterback and former Nittany Lion Levis is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports.

Kentucky QB Will Levis goes No. 1 in @CBSSports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft: https://t.co/yAzf6SL0ov pic.twitter.com/64MG8MKoCa — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 9, 2022

Levis has been in the top 10 numerous times in other mock drafts, but this is the first time the now-Wildcat appeared on top.

The Madison, Connecticut, native spent two seasons at Happy Valley, throwing for three touchdowns with one start.

For his junior season, Levis headed to the SEC to Kentucky where he could get a permanent starting gig.

He threw 24 touchdowns and 2,826 yards, which slotted him at No. 6 in both categories in the conference.

He'll look to lead a Kentucky team that finished last season second in the SEC East behind National Champion Georgia.

