Former Penn State quarterback Will Levis is utilizing NIL opportunities in a unique and first-of-their-kind way.

Levis announced Wednesday that he signed an NIL deal with a horse. Yes, you read that correctly, and it’s the first time anything like it is known to have been done.

The deal with War of Will, a thoroughbred stallion at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Kentucky, will center around a “multimedia advertising campaign that will center on the athleticism of both football players and Thoroughbred horses,” according to a release.

War of Will is an accomplished partner for Levis, racking up earnings over $1.9 million dollars, including a victory at the 2019 Preakness Stakes. The horse’s first foals are set to be born this spring, according to the release.

