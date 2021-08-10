After one week with the New York Giants, former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens’ stint in the Big Apple has come to a close.

Stevens, a seventh-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2020, was picked up by New York last Wednesday but waived Tuesday to make room for tight end Rysen John, who is coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have activated TE Rysen John and OLB Ryan Anderson. TE Tommy Stevens has been waived. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 10, 2021

The Giants served as the third stop Stevens has taken in his brief NFL journey after splitting time with both the Saints and Carolina Panthers.

In four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Stevens served as a backup for Trace McSorley while also playing a dual-threat role out of the slot as a receiver.

After losing the starting quarterback job to Sean Clifford prior to the 2019 season, Stevens transferred to Mississippi State, where he served as the starting quarterback for his senior season.

