A former Penn State quarterback and current tight end found a new home in the NFL on Wednesday.

Tommy Stevens inked a deal with the New York Giants, following stints with the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers.

We have signed TE Tommy Stevens, WR Andy Jones; OL Joe Looney retires📰: https://t.co/pcWQKxULvt pic.twitter.com/15waIzklYW — New York Giants (@Giants) August 4, 2021

After his selection by the Saints in the seventh round with the No. 240 overall pick during the 2019 NFL Draft, Stevens was waived that September and signed to the Saints' practice squad.

Ten days later, Stevens signed to the Panthers' practice squad and played quarterback in the team's final regular-season game against the Saints, a game in which he rushed for 24 yards on four carries.

The Panthers signed Stevens to a reserve/futures contract on January 2 and waived him on June 1.

Stevens spent three seasons at Penn State, where he played the do-it-all "Lion" position before transferring to Mississippi State to play under head coach and former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Stevens started every game during his senior season with the Bulldogs, completing 121 passes for 1,459 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns on 159 carries.

