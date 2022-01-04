After bouncing around with three NFL franchises in just two years, former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens is trying something new.

Stevens announced Tuesday that he signed a contract to play in Canada for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.

After four seasons as a backup with the Nittany Lions, Stevens transferred to Mississippi State for one season before being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints.

Stevens appeared in just one NFL game, which occurred over his stint with the Carolina Panthers.

In August, Stevens was signed by the New York Giants but was waived less than a week later.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE