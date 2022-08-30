Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson is set to miss an extended period of time with an injury.

Roberson suited up as UConn’s starting quarterback for the Huskies’ Week 1 matchup with Utah State, but he left the game in the first quarter after suffering what has now been confirmed as a torn ACL.

Mora confirms a torn ACL for Ta’Quan Roberson, he’ll have surgery this week. Keelan Marion had surgery Monday morning. — Joe Arruda (@joearruda9) August 30, 2022

It's a tough blow for Roberson, who transferred to UConn this past offseason after struggling as Penn State’s backup quarterback in 2021.

Roberson’s most extensive game action came against No. 3 Iowa last season, following Sean Clifford’s injury. He completed seven of 21 pass attempts and threw two interceptions.

He’s set to have surgery on his ACL this week. A timetable for his return has not been determined, but it’s expected he’ll miss this season’s entirety.

