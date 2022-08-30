UConn Utah St Football

Connecticut quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson (6) runs away from Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson is set to miss an extended period of time with an injury.

Roberson suited up as UConn’s starting quarterback for the Huskies’ Week 1 matchup with Utah State, but he left the game in the first quarter after suffering what has now been confirmed as a torn ACL.

It's a tough blow for Roberson, who transferred to UConn this past offseason after struggling as Penn State’s backup quarterback in 2021.

Roberson’s most extensive game action came against No. 3 Iowa last season, following Sean Clifford’s injury. He completed seven of 21 pass attempts and threw two interceptions.

He’s set to have surgery on his ACL this week. A timetable for his return has not been determined, but it’s expected he’ll miss this season’s entirety.

