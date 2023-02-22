Penn State continues to churn out coaches.

Easton High School in Easton, Pennsylvania, announced its hiring of former Nittany Lion quarterback Matt Senneca to fill the Red Rovers' vacant head coaching spot.

Senneca was previously a coach at Whitehall High School in Whitehall, Pennsylvania, for four seasons and won two District XI 5A Championships in 2020 and 2022.

He played quarterback at Penn State from 1998-2001, and afterward, he moved on to his coaching career.

Other than Whitehall and Easton, Senneca was a position coach for Liberty High School, Parkland High School and Moravian University before getting his first head coaching gig at Wilson Area High School in 2014.

