Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will apparently be sidelined for the time being.

The Ravens backup has been ruled out for the rest of the preseason with a back injury, preventing him from playing Baltimore’s next two games against Carolina and Washington.

Coach Harbaugh provides an update on QB Trace McSorley: pic.twitter.com/IA5Uawjm7e — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 16, 2021

Head coach John Harbaugh said the injury occurred off the field, and he will remain out for “a few weeks.”

In two appearances last season, McSorley totaled 90 passing yards and threw one touchdown in just 10 snaps as Lamar Jackson’s backup.

He had reportedly been having a solid training camp but will now have to look toward the regular season in order to win the No. 2 quarterback job.

