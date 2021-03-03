Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is moving on to the next stage of his football career.

Hackenberg is getting into coaching, becoming the next quarterbacks coach at Winslow Township High School in Atco, New Jersey.

Let’s take time give a warm welcome to Christian Hackenberg a former All-American, NFL QB and Penn State Alum. Hackenberg will be joining us as the QB coach here at Winslow Twp. @chackenberg1 pic.twitter.com/JnbTAwuBlk — Winslow Twp HS Football (@winslowtwpfb) March 3, 2021

The No. 2 all-time passing yards leader for the Nittany Lions will be alongside former teammate and Penn Stater Bill Belton, who was hired as offensive coordinator of his alma mater under head coach Kenneth Scott.

Hackenberg and Belton were teammates in Happy Valley for two seasons and were a part of the Pinstripe Bowl winning group in 2014.

Hackenberg brings college and NFL experience as a former second-round pick and was a top high school recruit in 2013 as well.

