Known for his booming punts as a Nittany Lion, it seems Blake Gillikin has made a swift transition to the NFL with his latest honor.

On Thursday, Gillikin was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for his performance with the New Orleans Saints through the month of October.

This past month, Gillikin averaged 46.9 yards per punt on 17 attempts, 10 of which landed inside the 10-yard line.

