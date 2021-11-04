Saints Seahawks Football

New Orleans Saints' Brian Johnson, center, is congratulated by Blake Gillikin after kicking a 33-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks late in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren/AP Photo

Known for his booming punts as a Nittany Lion, it seems Blake Gillikin has made a swift transition to the NFL with his latest honor.

On Thursday, Gillikin was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for his performance with the New Orleans Saints through the month of October.

This past month, Gillikin averaged 46.9 yards per punt on 17 attempts, 10 of which landed inside the 10-yard line.

