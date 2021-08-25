Former Penn State special teams star Blake Gillikin seems to be getting his chance at the next level.

The New Orleans Saints waived rookie punter Nolan Cooney Tuesday, leaving Gillikin as the lone punter on the roster. While head coach Sean Payton hasn’t given official word, it leaves Gillikin in place to win the starting job.

The New Orleans Saints waived rookie punter Nolan Cooney on Tuesday, meaning Thomas Morstead’s understudy Blake Gillikin will replace his mentor: https://t.co/CRX0LFuLVU — TheSaintsWire (@TheSaintsWire) August 24, 2021

Gillikin has been with the Saints since 2020 after signing as an undrafted free agent. He hasn’t seen any game action yet, serving mostly under longtime New Orleans punter Thomas Morstead, who was released earlier this offseason.

The former Nittany Lion special teams captain holds the No. 2 spot in program punting average.

