As the NFL season creeps closer, teams began making adjustments to their rosters by trimming down from 80 to 53 players.

Some former Penn State players secured their 2021 roster spots, others were signed to practice squads and some are now in search of a new team.

Take a look at what the last couple of days have held for former Nittany Lions in the NFL.

Trace McSorley, cut and re-signed

The current Penn State record-holder in 11 different categories, Trace McSorley’s last two days included being cut from the Baltimore Ravens then being signed back to their practice squad.

The quarterback, who was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was released Monday but re-signed with the team after going unclaimed on waivers.

McSorley dealt with an injury during much of the preseason, but his release came as a surprise to many.

Through two seasons with the Ravens, primarily serving as the backup to Ravens’ starter Lamar Jackson, McSorley made three appearances and completed three passes, including his first-career touchdown pass in 2020.

Blake Gillikin, rostered

A report from late August led to speculation that Blake Gillikin could potentially be the New Orleans Saints’ starting punter for the 2021 season.

After the Saints waived rookie punter Nolan Cooney, Gillikin was officially the only punter on the roster.

Gillikin signed with the Saints in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and served as the backup for longtime New Orleans punter Thomas Morstead.

As a Nittany Lion, Gillikin is tied for second on the program’s career punting average chart and is the only player in program history with four 70-plus yard punts in a season or career.

Will Fries, rostered

In his first NFL season, Will Fries found himself on the 53-player roster for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts drafted Fries in 2021 with pick No. 248 in the seventh round.

Fries started 42 games out of 48 appearances on the offensive line through five seasons at Penn State.

The Cranford, New Jersey, native earned All-Big Ten honorable mention and second-team accolades during his redshirt junior and senior years, respectively.

Shaka Toney, rostered

Coming off the board two picks ahead of Fries, Shaka Toney was taken with the Washington Football Team’s seventh-round pick, and the defensive end is rostered with the team for the 2021 season.

Toney donned the blue and white for five seasons, making 22 starts and earning All-Big Ten first-team and second-team honors during his redshirt senior and junior seasons, respectively.

Dan Chisena, rostered

Despite a current listing on the injured reserve list, Dan Chisena made the 53-man roster for the Minnesota Vikings in his second NFL season.

Listed on the Vikings’ roster as a wide receiver, Chisena appears mostly on special teams, playing 14 games as a rookie in 2020 and scooping up a fumble recovery on punt coverage against the Houston Texans.

Chisena made 14 apparences and two starts at Penn State, where he also competed on the track and field team from 2016-1820.

Nick Bowers, rostered

Nick Bowers signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a reserve/future free agent in January, the same team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in May of 2020.

The Raiders waived Bowers in September of 2020 before signing him to the practice squad the following day.

Now Bowers has secured his spot on the 53-man roster in 2021.

The tight end appeared in 25 games and made two starts at Penn State.

John Reid, cut and re-signed

After an offseason filled with movement between teams, John Reid was left without an NFL team when the Seattle Seahawks released him.

However, he cleared waivers and the Seahawks officially signed Reid to their practice squad Wednesday.

Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 draft and stayed with the Texans until they traded him to the Seahawks in late August.

The cornerback was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons donning the blue and white.

Michal Menet, cut

Michal Menet found himself in search of a new home in the NFL on Monday when the Arizona Cardinals released him. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In five years with the Nittany Lions, Menet started 34 games at center and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention and third-team honors following his junior and senior seasons, respectively.

Lamont Wade, cut

Lamont Wade was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft, in late August when the Steelers cut their roster to 53 players.

The safety made 47 appearances and 22 starts through four seasons donning the blue and white.

Earning All-Big Ten honorable mention and third team honors after his junior and senior seasons, respectively, Wade is tied for ninth in program history with three forced fumbles.

Shareef Miller, cut

During his NFL career, Shareef Miller has landed on the rosters of four different teams.

Miller was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 draft in the fourth round and appeared in one game for the team before being cut prior to the 2020 season.

After spending time with the Carolina Panthers, a second bout with the Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals, Miller landed with the Atlanta Falcons, the team that released him in late August.

Miller started all but one game through his sophomore and junior seasons at Penn State, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors following both those seasons.

