Nine former Penn State football players were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, landing with professional teams across the country.

With new squads come new jersey numbers, and the former Nittany Lions have been making some interesting changes.

Sean Clifford

After six years rocking No. 14, Sean Clifford decided to switch it up after being selected in the fifth round by the Green Bay Packers.

Along with trading out the blue and white for green and gold, the quarterback will now be wearing No. 8.

The Packers longtime starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers wore No. 12 during his time with the team, but also made a switch to No. 8 after signing the the New York Jets just days ago.

Clifford joins Trace McSorley as the only rostered former Penn State quarterbacks. McSorley wore No. 9 with the Cardinals but it is unclear what number he will don after signing with the Patriots this offseason.

Clifford is expected with Jordan Love for the starting role in the fall.

Joey Porter Jr.

The highest Penn State player drafted in this year’s draft, Joey Porter Jr. has his new number on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After wearing No. 9 in Happy Valley, Porter Jr. will be wearing No. 24 in the Steel City.

🚨 DRAFT PICK DIGITS ARE IN 🚨Shop jerseys 🛍: https://t.co/N4GiUb1wqZ pic.twitter.com/HEJvrwF3b7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 3, 2023

A cornerback wearing No. 24 is nothing new in Pittsburgh. Two-time Super Bowl champion Ike Taylor wore No. 24 from 2003-14, who played with Porter Jr.’s father, Joey Porter Sr.

