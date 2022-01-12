Two former Nittany Lions found their way onto PFF’s All-Rookie team.

Linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Odafe Oweh led the charge for Penn State players on PFF’s annual list, which was released Monday.

PFF’s All-Rookie WRs:Ja’Marr ChaseJaylen WaddleDeVonta Smith Full team here ⬇️https://t.co/H3PSZOUsPB — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2022

In just his first year in the NFL, Parsons finished the regular season top three in the league with 20 tackles for loss and top six in sacks with 13, leading the Dallas Cowboys in both categories by a wide margin.

Whether at linebacker or on the defensive line, Parsons delivered in 2021 and will get his first shot at a playoff win this Sunday.

Oweh, who had more on-field question marks than Parsons prior to last year’s draft, proved doubters wrong this past season almost as soon as the Baltimore Ravens gave him an opportunity.

Despite playing in just 15 games, Oweh finished top five among rookies with five sacks, top 10 in tackles with 23 and tied Parsons for the lead in forced fumbles with three.

