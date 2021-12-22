Former Penn State football players Micah Parsons, Jason Cabinda named to 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

A pair of former Penn State linebackers were selected to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on Wednesday night.

Micah Parsons and Jason Cabinda, who now plays fullback, were nominated for the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions, respectively. Parsons was named a starter, while Cabinda is a Pro Bowl alternate.

Parsons has been dominant in his rookie year, leading the Cowboys and all rookies with 12 sacks.

As a converted fullback, Cabinda is third on his team with seven special teams tackles. He notched a receiving touchdown — the first of his career — last weekend in the Lions’ upset win over the Arizona Cardinals.

