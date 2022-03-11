He’s spent time with four different NFL teams in just three years, and now a former Nittany Lion will expand his resume to another league.

On Thursday, former Penn State edge rusher Shareef Miller was selected by the New Orleans Breakers in the fourth round of the USFL’s supplemental draft, going No. 28 overall.

Someone go tell the Bandits how stacked we are.We have drafted DE Shareef Miller in the 4th Round of the Supplemental #USFLDraft! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ypC6LuMabz — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) March 11, 2022

After three seasons in Happy Valley, Miller was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He has since bounced around the league with the Carolina Panthers, Eagles for a second stint, Arizona Cardinals and most recently the Atlanta Falcons before being released by Atlanta in August 2021.

Miller is set to join college teammate Christian Campbell as the two former Nittany Lions to have earned USFL bids thus far.

