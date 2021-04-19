After announcing his intention to quit football and enter the business world following the 2020 season, former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons has had a change of heart.

Simmons tweeted Monday that he has decided to continue his pursuit of the NFL and will enter the transfer portal following five seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Excited for the opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Z8WSAr2fTJ — Shane Simmons (@Shizzeee_) April 19, 2021

A former four-star recruit, Simmons played in 44 games in his career. He gathered two starts and finished with 59 total tackles for James Franklin’s group.

