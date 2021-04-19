Penn State Football vs MSU, Simmons (34) Senior Day
Defensive end Shane Simmons (34) hugs his family during the senior day ceremony before Penn State football’s game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 39-24.

 Lily LaRegina

After announcing his intention to quit football and enter the business world following the 2020 season, former Penn State defensive end Shane Simmons has had a change of heart.

Simmons tweeted Monday that he has decided to continue his pursuit of the NFL and will enter the transfer portal following five seasons with the Nittany Lions.

A former four-star recruit, Simmons played in 44 games in his career. He gathered two starts and finished with 59 total tackles for James Franklin’s group.

