Penn State fans will have to get used to a new jersey number for one familiar face.

Pat Freiermuth will be wearing the No. 88 jersey for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team drafted Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft on Friday.

The tight end wore No. 87 during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

