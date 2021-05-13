Penn State vs Memphis, Cotton Bowl Classic, Pat Freiermuth (87)
Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) warms up ahead of the 84th annual Cotton Bowl Classic against Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 28, 2019. 

 Tyler King/Collegian

Penn State fans will have to get used to a new jersey number for one familiar face.

Pat Freiermuth will be wearing the No. 88 jersey for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the team drafted Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft on Friday.

The tight end wore No. 87 during his three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

