Former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Freiermuth was selected by the black and gold with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed his rookie contract Tuesday.

While the Massachusetts native played in just four games due to injury in 2020, he set the Penn State tight end touchdown record with 16 for his career.

His numbers led him to become the No. 2 tight end taken off the board in Cleveland last month, behind only Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts, who went fourth overall.

The terms of the deal are not yet official.

