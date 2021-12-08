Former Penn State football player Nate Bruce returning to sport, signs to play at Lackawanna College

After stepping away from football in the spring, former Penn State offensive lineman Nate Bruce is heading back to the gridiron.
Bruce tweeted a photo of himself Wednesday signing on to play at Lackawanna College. He originally enrolled at Penn State in January but left the team during spring practices.
All signed!! Count me back in!! #D1bounceback pic.twitter.com/r2vowsV6AW— NateBruce (@nathanial_152) December 8, 2021
The Harrisburg native was rated as a 3-star recruit out of high school.
