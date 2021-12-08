You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Former Penn State football player Nate Bruce returning to sport, signs to play at Lackawanna College

Penn State football vs. Michigan, Beaver Stadium exterior

Beaver Stadium is framed by autumn leaves ahead of Penn State football's helmet stripe game against Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in University Park, Pa."

 Lily LaRegina

After stepping away from football in the spring, former Penn State offensive lineman Nate Bruce is heading back to the gridiron.

Bruce tweeted a photo of himself Wednesday signing on to play at Lackawanna College. He originally enrolled at Penn State in January but left the team during spring practices.

The Harrisburg native was rated as a 3-star recruit out of high school.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters