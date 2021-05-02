A former Penn State football player could soon be taking full advantage of the NFL’s new jersey number rule.

Miles Sanders, a former Nittany Lion running back who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, is switching from No. 26 to No. 4, he joked on Instagram Live Sunday.

But a couple of hours later, he said on Twitter that he was "just playing."

The NFL rule change, enacted on April 21, granted running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, linebackers and defensive backs access to a much wider range of numbers to put on their jerseys, including single digits.

Sanders wore No. 24 throughout his Penn State career.

